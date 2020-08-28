Man arrested on murder charge in deadly stabbing outside Motel 6 in Carson

Paul McClafferty is seen in an undated booking photo released Aug. 27, 2020, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Florida man is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death of another man outside a Motel 6 in Carson earlier this year, deputies said Thursday.

Paul McClafferty, 28, of Cape Coral, is accused of killing 23-year-old Christian Gironimi in the parking lot of the motel at 880 E. Dominguez St. the morning of May 28, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators have previously said an altercation may have led up to the deadly confrontation.

Related Content Man found stabbed to death in parking lot of Carson Motel 6 may have been involved in altercation

Gironimi was fatally stabbed in the chest and died at the scene, according to county coroner’s officials.

McClafferty had been staying in motels in the South Bay area, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Court records show the case was filed for a murder warrant on June 29.

McClafferty was arrested Aug. 22, deputies said.

He has denied the charge, according to the court records.

The suspect was being held on $2.02 million bail and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8, inmate records show.