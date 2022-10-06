A pair of handcuffs is shown in a file image. (Getty Images)

A man suspected of assaulting his ex-wife and another man with a blunt object in Thousand Oaks over the weekend was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday when Thousand Oaks police responded to a local hospital regarding two people who needed medical attention after being attacked, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release.

The victims were beaten with what was described only as a blunt object.

One of the victims identified the suspect as her ex-husband Aroldo Facundo Najera Perez, the news release stated.

Two days later, Najera Perez was located and arrested in the Newbury Park area.

Najera Perez was booked on suspicion of domestic violence and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail was set at $120,000.

Njera Perez was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 6.