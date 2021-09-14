Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing person multiple times in Goleta

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a person multiple times near a highway in Goleta earlier in the morning, officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital about 2:10 a.m. after they were notified about a patient who had been stabbed several times, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim, who officials have not identified, had ridden a bike to the hospital “with serious injuries” and is expected to recover, the release stated.

According to officials, deputies later learned that the stabbing took place near Highway 217, and a preliminary investigation determined that Juan Diaz-Chevez, of Goleta, was the suspect.

It’s unclear what led investigators to identify Diaz-Chevez as a suspect, but deputies later found him in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Mandarin Drive in Old Town Goleta and arrested him without incident.

Diaz-Chevez was booked on suspicion of attempted murder with a bail set at $1,000,000.