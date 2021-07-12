Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Chatsworth bar shooting that left 3 wounded

The scene after a shooting in Chatsworth on May 16, 2021. (Jose Ramirez)

A man was arrested Monday to face attempted murder charges following a two-month investigation into a shooting that left three wounded outside a popular bar in Chatsworth earlier this year, officials said.

Arturo Gandara III, 38, of San Fernando, was arrested on a warrant in connection with the May 16 shooting outside Sunny’s Saloon at 20922 Lassen St., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Investigators say Gandara was involved in a fight with a patron at the bar sometime after midnight. The saloon’s owner told KTLA a few of his security guards tried to break up the scuffle.

But Gandara allegedly went to a car to retrieve a gun and started shooting in the parking lot of a strip mall the bar is located in.

Numerous shots were fired, striking two security guards and a customer, officials said.

Jose Ramirez, who lives nearby, told KTLA he heard gunshots ringing out in rapid succession before he went outside to see police and paramedics swarming the area.

Related Content Investigation underway after 3 people shot in Chatsworth

All three victims were hospitalized, while Gandara is accused of fleeing the scene in a waiting vehicle with a getaway driver behind the wheel.

The getaway driver is being sought as a suspect but remained at large Monday, LAPD said.

Gandara was arrested Monday in San Fernando by gang and narcotics detectives.

A warrant issued by L.A. County prosecutors charges him with three counts of attempted murder, one count of negligent firearm discharge into an inhabited building, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of firearm possession by a prohibited person and one count of ammunition possession by a prohibited person, according to police.

LAPD says evidence seized in the case includes two firearms and numerous rounds of ammunition.

Sunny’s Saloon had been open only a few weeks following coronavirus-related closures when the shooting occurred, said the owner, who asked KTLA not to use his name to protect his safety.

“It’s very frustrating because we were on our last pennies, trying to keep afloat and open up,” he said in May. “I feel terrible because I don’t like seeing any type of violence. This is a place where you come in, you have a good time and blow off some steam, and go home.”

Evidence recovered in an investigation into a shooting that left three wounded outside a Chatsworth bar is seen in a photo released July 12, 2021, by the Los Angeles Police Department.