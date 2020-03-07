Man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap teen girl in Oak Park

A Google Maps Street View image shows an area in Oak park where a man attempted to kidnap a teenage girl. On the right, the suspect, Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in Oak Park the day before, authorities said.

The 16-year-old girl was walking on a trail near her home in the area of Sunnycrest Drive and Trefoil Avenue around 4 p.m. Thursday when she was grabbed by a man in all dark clothing, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

She managed to break free and get away from him without suffering any injuries.

Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas of Woodland Hills was later identified as a suspect and found in Torrey Pines State Preserve in San Diego, where he was arrested with help from local police, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He had been driving the same white Nissan Rogue SUV without a license plate that was seen during the attempted kidnapping, Ventura County officials said.

Ruelas was booked into a Thousand Oaks jail on $1 million bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.