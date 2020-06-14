Man arrested on suspicion of drowning another man inside Claremont swimming pool

Police arrested a man suspected of drowning another man inside a Claremont swimming pool, authorities said Sunday.

Masoud Bitarafan of Pasadena allegedly held the victim underwater, killing him in a pool located in the 900 block of Appalachian, according to the Claremont Police Department. Officers responded about 8 p.m. Saturday and found the 39-year-old victim not breathing and without a pulse.

First responders took him to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to police, investigators saw surveillance footage at the pool leading them to name 34-year-old Bitarafan as a suspect. He is now being held on $5 million bail, police said.

Bitarafan is scheduled to be arraigned in Pomona Superior Court on June 16.