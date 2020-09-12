Man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man in Pasadena parking lot

A CVS parking lot in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A man was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing another man in a parking lot in Pasadena Friday night, police said.

Police got several calls reporting that a man was repeatedly stabbing someone in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard around 8:15 p.m., according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Officers who were nearby arrived at the scene to find a man on the ground “bleeding profusely,” police said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Witnesses directed the officers to an alley, where they believed the stabbing suspect had ran. The officers began a search of the area, with the department putting out a warning to residents to stay away from the area of Orange Grove Boulevard, from Fair Oaks to Raymond avenues, as well as Wheeler Alley.

Officers later found and arrested the suspect a short distance away from the crime scene.

It’s steal unclear what prompted the attack.

Investigators know the victim was walking through a CVS parking lot while his attacker walked alongside him in the same direction before he started stabbing him several times, the department said.

A bloodied knife was recovered from the scene.

“The motive is yet to be determined as detectives continue to piece together all investigative leads,” police said.

No further details were available and police have not yet released the suspect or the victim’s identities.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241. Those who wish report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.