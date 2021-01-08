Man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his mother, 6-year-old nephew in Pico-Union home

At left, Maria Rodas and her grandson, Alan Cordova-Robles, are seen in an undated photo from a GoFundMe page. At right, David Cordoba is seen in a July 2, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A weekslong manhunt has ended in the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused in the stabbing deaths of his mother and young nephew in his Pico-Union residence last month, officials said Thursday.

David Cordoba, 26, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Koreatown, at the corner of Third and Berendo streets, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Maria Rodas, following a family dispute at the home they shared on the 1800 block of 11th Place a few days before Christmas, on Dec. 22.

Cordoba’s 6-year-old nephew Alan Cordova-Robles, who was visiting the home, was also stabbed to death, and a third relative was hospitalized with wounds, according to LAPD.

“It’s really painful to sit here and think this is my reality right now and my son is no longer here,” the child’s mother, Monica Robles, told KTLA.

The boy’s father, Erick Cordova, said he’d gone to pick up his son when his brother confronted him and stabbed him in the back. He says he then disarmed his brother.

Cordoba allegedly fled the crime scene and remained on the run until Wednesday night. Police have provided no further details about the arrest.

Inmate records show the suspect remained in custody Thursday night on $5.02 million bail.

To help pay for the two loved ones’ funeral expenses, the family set up a GoFundMe page for Rodas and another for Cordova-Robles.