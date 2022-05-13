A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of another man found in a vehicle in the Carson area, officials announced Friday.

The victim, 70-year-old Dal Lee, was found in his vehicle along the 5300 block of South Main Street around noon May 5. The scene is near the border with Gardena.

He was suffering from a stab wound to the neck and was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man was in the parking lot where Lee’s vehicle was parked.

The victim walked to his van and sat in the front seat. The suspect approached from behind, stabbed the victim in the neck, then fled on foot, police said.

Detectives arrested a suspect in the case on Thursday. He was identified as 25-year-old Keonte Woods, of Los Angeles.

He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.