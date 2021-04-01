Man arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto for stealing Highland fire engine

A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a fire engine in San Bernardino on Thursday, officials said.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Highland Fire Department reported that their fire engine was stolen in the area of Cooley and Pedley streets in San Bernardino, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The truck had been momentarily unattended in front of a mechanic shop, while the crew assigned to the engine was not on a call for service, the fire department said.

A man, described at the time only as Hispanic, was seen driving away in the fire engine.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, along with California Highway Patrol officers, searched the area, with a Sheriff’s helicopter overhead.

Around 10:05 a.m., the fire engine was seen exiting the southbound 215 Freeway at University Avenue.

Deputies and officers conducted a felony traffic stop and detained the driver of the fire truck.

The driver, Mario Miguel Gomez, of Crestline, was booked on suspicion of grand theft auto.

The fire engine was released to the Highland Fire Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463, or visit www.wetip.com.