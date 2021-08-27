Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Riverside

Louis Edward Brown is shown in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on Aug. 27, 2021.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnaping and sexual assault after allegedly attacking a woman walking in Riverside last month.

The incident was reported about 2 a.m. July 31, when the victim was walking near Mission Inn Avenue and Mount Rubidoux Drive. Riverside police said she was forced into a vehicle and sexually assaulted.

Detectives began an investigation and shared information about the crime and suspect with other law enforcement agencies.

A detective with the Pasadena Police Department then shared a tip with investigators, leading them to the suspect’s identity, police said without elaborating.

Louis Edward Brown, of Mira Loma, was arrested and booked Thursday.

Police believe Brown was living out of his Chevrolet Silverado with back half doors that do not open unless the front passenger doors are open, officials said.

Brown indicated he picked up other women in Riverside in recent months, and investigators believe there may be more people victimized by the suspect who haven’t come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or Brown should contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Stacie Ontko at 951-353-7121 or SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.

