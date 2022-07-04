David Bohr is seen in an undated photo provided by Irvine Police on July 4, 2022.

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing one of his roommates during an argument in Irvine, officials said.

Around 2:20 a.m. July 4, police received a text message to 911 requesting them to respond to a residence on Leda after someone allegedly shot a roommate.

The person who reported the shooting said he heard David Bohr and another roommate arguing and then heard gunshots. The reporting party continued to text with dispatch and provide updates while locked in his bedroom.

He said there were a total of four men that lived at the residence.

Multiple officers responded to the location and initiated a crisis entry in an attempt to rescue the gunshot victim.

Shortly after entering the residence, police located the victim behind the front door and confirmed he was

deceased.

Bohr presented himself at the top of the stairs with the gun pointed to his head, police said. Officers began communicating with Bohr who refused to surrender.

Additional officers began evacuating surrounding residences.

SWAT and crisis negotiations teams were called to assist with the incident, and continued to encourage Bohr to peacefully surrender.

As negotiations continued, the SWAT team and the Orange County Fire Authority were able to successfully rescue two roommates.

At 5:09 a.m., Bohr was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. Police did not provide information on how they got Bohr to surrender or how they took him into custody.

He was transported to the Irvine Police Department for booking and will be taken to the Orange County Jail, officials said.

The victim’s identity will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The events leading up the homicide are under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Nate Ridlon at 949-724-7494.