Man arrested on suspicion of killing woman in Reseda

A man has been arrested in the killing of a woman in Reseda earlier this week, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Friday.

The incident was reported about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 19300 block of Covello Street. Family members became concerned when they couldn’t contact 48-year-old Michelle Avan, according to the LAPD.

A family member discovered Avan’s body and notified police.

Officers found Avan unresponsive and she was declared dead at the scene.

Though it isn’t clear how she died, she appeared to have suffered trauma to her face, police said.

Later that afternoon, 52-year-old Anthony Duwayne Turner was arrested near the 8800 block of Airline Avenue in Westchester. He was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

The Los Angeles Sentinel reported that Avan is a Bank of America executive and that Turner was her coworker.