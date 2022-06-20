Aaron Rector, left, and Robert Henry Garcia, right, are seen in photos shared by San Bernardino Police on June 20, 2022.

A man was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a San Bernardino man killed two months ago.

Around 6:25 a.m. April 11, the authorities received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting at Stoddard and Rialto avenues, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and found the victim, Robert Henry Garcia, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Garcia, 46, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect related to the crime. On June 15, Aaron Rector was arrested, police said.

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has charged Rector, 48, with the murder of Garcia, the news release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective W. Flesher at flesher_wi@sbcity.org or 909-384-5655, or Sergeant J. Plummer at plummer_jo@sbcity.org or 909-384-5613.