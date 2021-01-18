Fontana man arrested on suspicion of raping developmentally disabled woman, lewd acts against underage girl

Aaron Cardenas is seen in an undated photo released Jan. 18, 2021, by the Fontana Police Department.

Police asked potential additional victims to come forward Monday after a Fontana man was arrested in sexual assaults against a developmentally disabled woman and a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives initially began investigating 24-year-old Aaron Cardenas on Dec. 13, when a rape was reported at a home in Fontana, Fontana police said in a news release.

That’s when investigators determined Cardenas had sexually assaulted a woman with developmental disabilities.

It’s unclear if Cardenas was known to the victim prior to the alleged assault.

This month, detectives determined Cardenas had used Instagram to lure at least one underage victim after Torrance police contacted Fontana investigators about the sexual abuse of a minor.

The 13-year-old girl had been abused on multiple occasions in Torrance and Fontana, according to police.

Officials say Cardenas used Instagram and other social media platforms to contact the girl. His profile allegedly made it appear he too was a minor.

The investigation also revealed that Cardenas was involved in the possession of and manufacturing of child pornography, police said.

Detectives identified an Instagram account with the handle @air_enn that they believe was used by Cardenas, and they asked anyone who may have interacted with the account to come forward.

Cardenas was first arrested Dec. 14 on suspicion of rape by force, sodomy by force and sexual penetration by force. He was then rearrested on Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor.

Inmate records showed he remained in custody Monday on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Fontana police Detective A. Davis at adavis@fontana.org or 909-854-8152.