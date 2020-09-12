Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting boy using restroom at Riverside park

Riverside police officers arrested a 31-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy using a restroom at a public park Friday, officials said.

Ryan Funk, described by authorities as a 31-year-old transient, is being held on $1 million bail at Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault upon a minor under 14 years old, kidnapping with the intent to commit rape and violation of post-release community supervision, according to police.

Ryan Funk, 31, appears in a photo released by Riverside police on Sept. 11, 2020.

The boy used a restroom at Hunter Park during the night since he has been living with his mother and sibling inside a car nearby, according to police. He told his mother about the assault when he returned to their car, police said.

Officers responded to the reported sexual battery around 1 a.m., and they found Funk still at the park, police said. Detectives with the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit have since taken over the investigation.

According to police, the boy’s family has received temporary transitional housing and referrals to outreach services from the city’s Office of Homeless Solutions and Public Safety Engagement Team.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Jarid Zuetel at 951-353-7133 or jzuetel@riversideca.gov, or they can contact Detective Christi Arnold at 9510353-7945 or carnold@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200023947.