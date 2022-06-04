A man who police say was panhandling on a street when he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in West Covina has been arrested.

Manuel Avila, 25, was arrested and booked into jail to await charges for sexual battery in connection to the May 21 assault that happened on the 200 block of North Citrus Avenue.

Avila was described by police as a transient who frequented the area where the assault happened.

Photos and a description of the assault suspect were shared by the West Covina Police Department on social media Wednesday.

Avila was then identified as the suspect in the assault and arrested by police.

He is currently booked at the West Covina jail and is being held on a $25,000 bail.