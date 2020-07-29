Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing 39-year-old in Ontario

The Capri Motel located at 1217 E Holt Blvd. is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another man in Ontario who later died from his injuries, officials said.

Police responded to the Capri Motel located at 1217 E. Holt Blvd. around 11:51 a.m., the Ontario Police Department said in a news release. They arrived to find a victim of a stabbing in the parking lot.

The victim, later identified as a 39-year-old man from Ontario, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Investigators arrested a suspect less than six hours after the incident, according to the department. No suspects are outstanding.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect were not released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Sadeghian at 909-408-1827.

