Man arrested on suspicion of stabbing and shooting mother and fiancé in Calabasas

After an hourslong search, a man was taken into custody on suspicion of stabbing and shooting his mother and fiancé inside a Calabasas gated community Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies got a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim in the 5500 block of Villawood Circle in the community of Mountain View Estates, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They arrived to find two wounded victims in a guardhouse and a car riddled with bullets, sheriff’s Lt. Jim Braden said.

The two were airlifted to a local hospital, where they were undergoing surgery for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The lieutenant said the victims were stabbed multiple times in the home, and when they tried to get away in a vehicle, the man fired at the car.

The attack, described as a domestic violence incident, drew a large law enforcement response to the area and prompted calls for residents to stay indoors with their doors locked.

Around 11 p.m., officers found a suspect in a pool house and took him into custody.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Braden said. Officials did not release his name or age.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were available.