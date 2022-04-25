A man and a woman in a luxury SUV allegedly held up people in another car on a busy Hollywood street during an attempted robbery that led to a crash earlier this month, police said. The man was later arrested, but authorities are still looking for the woman involved.

The incident was reported about 3:45 p.m. April 16 while the victims in a white Audi were stopped at a light on Highland Avenue near Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A black 2020 Alfa Romeo SUV pulled up alongside them, the driver allegedly pointed a handgun at the victims and demanded they pull over and give them their property, police said.

The victim tried to drive away but was stuck in traffic. The suspect driver then followed the victim, but crashed into the Audi, causing a four-car pile up, police said.

The suspects got out of the SUV and gathered their own belongings before allegedly running from the scene.

On April 19, detectives found one of the suspects, identified as 23-year-old Cyree Jamal Carter, in Long Beach.

Carter tried to drive away and a short pursuit ensued, before he allegedly crashed the vehicle he was in, ran away and dropped a gun, police said.

He was eventually taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

Carter, of Inglewood, was arrested and booked on a warrant for attempt robbery and bail was set at $500,000, police said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on April 21 charged Carter with one count of attempted robbery and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, police said. His bail was then reduced to $230,000 and he was released from jail after posting bond.

Authorities are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect, described as a Black woman in her early 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Police on Monday released cellphone video of the aftermath of the April 16 crash, along with photos of Carter and the outstanding suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident or others involving the suspects can call Detective Moreno and Detective Vargas at 213-486-6840.