Police are looking for several assailants in connection the assault and fatal stabbing of a man in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Maine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found the unidentified victim on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several males approached the victim and began assaulting him, police said.

During the assault one of the suspects fired multiple shots toward the victim, which resulted in his death.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown, and no further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).