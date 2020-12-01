Man dies following suspected attack in Long Beach; homicide investigation underway

Local news

by: , additional reporting by Fabiola Gonzalez

Posted: / Updated:

A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a man who police believe was attacked in Long Beach early Tuesday morning.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Eucalyptus Avenue and West Willow Street about 7:20 a.m., Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher said.

Arriving officers located a wounded man and performed life-saving measures, Gallagher said.

Despite the responders’ efforts, the unidentified victim was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the victim had been attacked but were unable to provide any further details, or motive for the attack.

No description of a possible suspect, or suspects, was given.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News