Man attacked outside Baldwin Park grocery store; suspect sought

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the person who beat a man outside a Baldwin Park grocery store Tuesday, officials said.

Around 12:30 am, officers responded to a Food-4-Less located at 3000 Baldwin Park Blvd., regarding a bleeding man in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Baldwin Park Police Department.

When officers contacted the victim, he was only able to provide his first name and was unable to explain how he sustained an injury to his head.

The victim was treated at the scene for a laceration to the left side of his head, police said. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was said to be in stable condition Wednesday night.

During the investigation, police found surveillance video showing the victim being attacked by an unidentified person. The department released the blurry footage of the encounter in hopes of getting the public’s help to identify the suspect.

A witness described the assailant as a bald man wearing a red sweatshirt and carrying a checkered backpack, police said.

The victim’s family said on a GoFundMe page that the man was getting ready to do his job when someone came up behind him and knocked him unconscious. He almost died from his injuries and has a long recovery ahead of him, they said.

A photo shared by family members shows the man with a black eye, laying on a hospital bed.

The victim has been working the graveyard shift for the past 24 years, and will now take time off from work to heal from his injuries as his wife provides the sole source of income, the fundraising page states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Chice at the Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955 ext. 439.