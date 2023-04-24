Several homes have been evacuated in Santa Clarita due to a standoff with an armed man who is “barricaded” inside his vehicle, authorities said.

The standoff began around 6:20 a.m. in the 19300 block of Newhouse Street in Canyon Country, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials did not release any further information about the suspect or what led to the standoff.

“SEB personnel will assume tactical command and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the Department said.

Sky5 video showed several armored police vehicles surrounding two white SUVs in a cul-de-sac. April 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Homes in the 19000 block of Newhouse Street were evacuated as a precaution, officials said. An evacuation center was established at St. Clare Church at 19606 Calla Way.

The standoff was unfolding a short distance from Sierra Vista Junior High and Canyon Springs Community Elementary School; however, schools remained in session, the Department said.

