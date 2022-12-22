Gunshots after a fight between neighbors have resulted in a standoff between the alleged assailant and SWAT officers in Gardena, police said, and the ongoing impasse has lasted for more than 24 hours.

According to Gardena Police Sgt. Messina, the dispute took place Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of 145th Street, when one neighbor fired at another during a dispute.

The victim was in his vehicle, which was struck several times by gunfire, and fled the scene before calling police, Messina said.

When officers arrived, the alleged shooter holed up inside his apartment, where he remains as of Wednesday morning.

The other apartment units have been evacuated, and SWAT teams from the Manhattan Beach, El Segundo and Hawthorne police departments are on hand to assist Gardena police.

No one has been injured, but the standoff has closed Western Avenue from Rosecrans Avenue to 147th Street.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.