Man beat, sexually assaulted 75-year-old woman before stealing her car: Tustin police

A Santa Ana man was arrested after he allegedly beat and sexually assaulted a 75-year-old woman before stealing her car in Tustin, police announced Monday.

Fernando Valdovinos is shown in a photo released by the Tustin Police Department on May 4, 2020.

Though the alleged crime occurred on April 30, the victim was found in bushes in a parking lot at 600 West 6th St. about 14 hours later the following day.

She had “extensive facial injuries” and was partially nude, Tustin Police Department officials said in a news release.

The victim was taken to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Fernando Valdovinos, allegedly hit the victim in the face multiple times and sexually assaulted her, police said without elaborating.

Valdovinos and a 16-year-old girl he was with then allegedly drove off in the victim’s car.

About 2:40 p.m. May 2, police spotted the victim’s vehicle with three people inside. An officer stopped the vehicle and Valdovinos, the teen and another man were taken into custody.

The third man was found not to have been involved and was released, but the teen was eventually booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy. Police said she did not take part in the “vicious assault,” but is on probation for robbery.

Valdovinos, 24, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder, attempted rape, carjacking, elder abuse and other “sexually related crimes,” police said. He was also on probation for auto theft.

The motive behind the incident has not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they are looking for any other people who may have been victimized by Valdovinos.

Anyone with information can call 714-573-3249.

TPD arrested a 24-year-old male for attempted murder, attempted rape, carjacking, and other serious charges involving a 75-year-old female victim. If anyone has information related to this crime or about Fernando Valdovinos, please contact TPD. pic.twitter.com/I4ka9CdDTi — Tustin PD (@TustinPolice) May 4, 2020