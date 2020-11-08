Man beaten, run over to death in suspected road rage incident in Rancho Dominguez

A Google Maps image shows the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road in the Rancho Dominguez neighborhood.

A man died after being beaten and run over repeatedly during what investigators believe to be a road rage incident in the Rancho Dominguez neighborhood early Sunday.

Authorities received a report about an assault following a crash in the 19000 block of South Laurel Park Road at about 5:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies from the Carson station responded to the scene and found an injured 67-year-old man on the ground outside his vehicle, the department said.

Detectives determined that the victim and another person were involved in a crash that led them to exit their vehicles and argue. The confrontation turned physical, and the perpetrator beat the victim before entering the 67-year-old’s car and running him over repeatedly, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials said after the victim’s vehicle became disabled, the attacker got out and fled on foot.

Deputies detained a person down the street and a witness identified him as the attacker, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder.

“His name is not being released at this time,” the agency said. “The booking photo will not be released.”

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact “Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using “P3 Tips” mobile app or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.