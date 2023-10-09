A man was fatally beaten during a fight in Compton Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, a man, was found by deputies at about 8:20 p.m. in the 100 block of North Poinsettia Avenue, the department said in a news release.

The man was unresponsive after “suffering from injuries he apparently sustained during an alleged physical altercation with another male Hispanic adult,” the release added.

Despite lifesaving efforts of deputies and Compton Fire Department personnel, he was declared dead at the scene.

The other man allegedly involved in the fight was “detained pending further investigation by Homicide investigators,” authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.