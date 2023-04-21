The Huntington Park Police Department has identified a suspect in the murder of a man who was beaten to death outside Pacific Plaza on Pacific Boulevard early Friday morning.

Miguel Zavaleta, 29, was named by Huntington Park Police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as “the sole suspect” in the homicide. He is a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man who weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is well known for frequenting the Huntington Park area.

The Huntington Park Police Department has identified a suspect in the murder of an unidentified man who was beaten to death outside Pacific Plaza early Friday morning as 29-year-old Miguel Zavaleta. (LASD)

Huntington Park Police Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Pacific Boulevard around 1:53 a.m. for a call regarding an unconscious person. Upon arriving, authorities found the victim, a 60 to 65-year-old Hispanic male who has not been identified, suffering from blunt force trauma to his upper torso.

“Investigators learned the victim was standing outside of a convenience store when he was confronted by the suspect who began to attack him and push him to the ground,” LASD said in a statement. “During the attack, the victim appeared to be kicked and punched by the suspect.”

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips are also accepted and can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org