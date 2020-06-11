Man beaten to death with baseball bat in Azusa; Pasadena man arrested

A man died after being beaten with a baseball bat outside a Target store in Azusa on Wednesday afternoon, and a suspect was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

The alleged attack took place about 2:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Azusa Avenue, Azusa Police Department officials said.

Police received a report “regarding a male who was being assaulted with a baseball bat in front of the location,” the department said in a written statement.

They encountered a man who was “unresponsive” and bleeding from his head, police said.

“While arriving on scene, Azusa police officers were directed by many bystanders to the alleged suspect, who was attempting to flee the scene,” the statement said.

Officer chased after the man and took him into custody. He was identified as Manuel Banuelos, 23, of Pasadena, according to Los Angeles County booking records.

Further details, including a motive or whether the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the assault, were not available.

Banuelos was expected to be held without bail pending his initial appearance in Los Angeles County Superior Court, scheduled Friday.

Anyone with information on the case can reach Azusa police Detective Corona at 626-812-3200. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.