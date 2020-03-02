Man brandishes gun at Black Lives Matter activist at L.A. County DA’s Granada Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Black Lives Matter activist said Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey's husband brandished a gun at her as she, along with other protesters, rallied outside the couple's home in Granada Hills early Monday morning.

Melina Abdullah, one of the the most vocal Black Lives Matter organizers in Los Angeles, released video of the confrontation she said happened between her and Lacey's husband David at around 5:40 a.m.

The footage opens with a man holding up a firearm at his door saying: "Get off of my porch, right now. Get off."

A woman is heard responding: "Good morning. Are you going to shoot me?"

The man replied: "I will shoot you. Get off of my porch. ... Get off of my porch, right now. We're calling the police, right now."

He then shuts the door.

Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the man in the video, but the District Attorney's Office said Lacey will address the incident at a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

Abdullah was among about two dozen people holding up Black Lives Matter signs outside the residence, chanting their disapproval of Lacey.

Lacey, who took office as county district attorney in 2012, is facing two challengers in the March 3 primary: former San Francisco DA George Gascón and Rachel Rossi, a former L.A. County public defender.

Activists have criticized Lacey for refusing to prosecute law enforcement officers in a number of high-profile cases.

Later on Monday, Abdullah said she was traumatized by the encounter with the district attorney's husband.

"We rang the doorbell," told KTLA. "They have a Ring system. They could tell who we were. They know that we’re not violent people."

Asked why the group wanted to protest early Monday, she said: "We want to catch her. We’ve been in front of her office demanding a meeting for 2 1/2 years."

By around 7:40 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department officers were standing in front of Lacey's home as protesters continued to shout, "Jackie Lacey must go."

No arrest has been made, and Lacey has not released a statement in response to the incident.