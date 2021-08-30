Man breaches LAX perimeter fence, attempts to board American Airlines plane: Police

Airport police are investigating a security breach that occurred at LAX early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 4:45 a.m. after a man breached an outer perimeter fence line, according to a statement from Los Angeles Airport Police.

The suspect, identified by police as 31-year-old Matthew Maine, used some type of instrument to pry open the bottom of the fence and slip underneath, according to the statement.

Maine then allegedly tried to board an American Airlines aircraft that was being serviced.

He was stopped and detained by a cleaning crew who immediately notified airport police, the statement read.

Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Maine, who was described as experiencing homelessness, on suspicion of trespassing.

Police conducted a sweep of the area and cleared it without further incident.