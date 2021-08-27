Man breaks into Westwood apartment, sexually batters sleeping woman: LAPD

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to find a sexual predator who burglarized a Westwood apartment early Friday and sexually battered a sleeping woman, officials said.

Around 4 a.m., a resident in the 11000 block of Strathmore Drive, near the UCLA campus, was awakened by movement in her bedroom, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. She saw a man standing over her, police said.

The man then groped the woman over her clothes before she jumped up and pushed him out of the apartment, according to the LAPD.

The man is described as being white, 25 to 30 years old with brown hair and short facial hair, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium to heavy build, police said.

Detectives say they anticipate there may be more victims or witnesses in the area who have not yet come forward. The LAPD is asking anyone with information, evidence or tips on the assailant’s identity to come forward as soon as possible.

They are also reminding residents to remain vigilant about locking their doors and closing their windows at night. Property managers are encouraged to service their video systems and outdoor lighting to help reduce future incidents, LAPD said.

Anyone with information can reach detectives at 213-473-0447. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.