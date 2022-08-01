Evidence is seen on the hood of a car in this image provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A suspected drug dealer was busted with what is believed to be about $700,000 worth of cocaine and a large quantity of fentanyl pills, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on July 29, when deputies were conducting an investigation into the report of suspected drug sales.

A deputy contacted 40-year-old Ulises Solis Diaz, who was found to have active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, the Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Diaz was placed under arrest while deputies searched his vehicle.

Inside the vehicle deputies said they located a bag containing a large amount of fentanyl pills, ammunition and a “Slim Jim” burglary tool, commonly used to break into vehicles.

A key belonging to a secondary vehicle parked in the area was also found on Diaz.

Inside that vehicle, deputies found approximately 19 brick-shaped packages containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and multiple scales that would indicate the sales of narcotics, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

The estimated street value of the suspected cocaine bricks was about $700,000, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Diaz was booked into the Central Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sales.

Diaz bail was set at $2,050,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 888-78-CRIME.