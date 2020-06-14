Man carrying ‘what appeared to be’ a gun fatally shot by police in San Bernardino (Warning: Graphic video)

Police shot and killed a man at a San Bernardino gas station after responding to reports of a man waving around a gun, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 8:30 p.m. at a gas station at Del Rosa Avenue and Date Street, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

Upon responding to reports of a person waiving a gun, “Patrol Officers arrived and located a suspect matching the description, and the suspect was still carrying what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand,” the Police Department said via social media. “An officer involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck and was injured.”

Paramedics took the wounded suspect to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video recorded by a witness captured the moments leading up to the shooting, although the suspect was out of frame at the moment police fired a volley of shots.

In the video, a man can be seen standing near the gas pumps with his hands near his waist. It’s not clear in the footage whether he’s holding an object.

Officers can be heard repeatedly shouting, “Drop the gun.”

The camera moves away from the suspect about a second before more than a dozen gunshots can be heard in quick succession. “Oh my God,” remarks the witness.

It was not clear late Saturday whether a firearm was found at the scene.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

