A man who was caught on video groping a woman in Orange County over the weekend has been arrested, Irvine police said Wednesday.

Brandon Dybdahl, 23, of Beaumont, was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in Laguna Hills in connection with the sexual battery that occurred Saturday.

The vehicle seen in the video was with Dybdahl at the time.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Graduate and Scholarship.

Surveillance video released by police shows the man parking his vehicle as the victim walks down the sidewalk. He then turns his car around and drives in her direction before pulling over and getting out of his vehicle.

The suspect later trails the 56-year-old victim across the street and is seen running up behind her, restraining her and groping her from behind.

No further information about the incident or the arrest has been released.