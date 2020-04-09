Man caught on video punching, stomping fellow bus passenger in South L.A. attack

Police are looking for a man who was caught on video punching and stomping another man who stepped off a bus in South L.A. last month as others stood by and watched.

The ambush occurred about 2:35 p.m. March 11 along the 500 block of Exposition Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw area of South Los Angeles.

The man had gotten off the bus and was waiting for the victim to exit through the back side when the attack occurred, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Video shared by the agency shows the assailant “blindsided” the victim and punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The man then stomped on the victim’s face as the victim lay motionless.

Several people can be seen idly watching as they were waiting for the bus or getting on it. One man stepped over the victim to get off the bus during the attack, and a woman does the same as the victim remains on the floor, the video shows.

As the assailant walked away heading south on La Brea Boulevard, the victim can be seen falling off the sidewalk and onto the street as the bus remained at the scene. Later one of the witnesses appeared to approach the victim.

Victim, described only as a man, was eventually taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown, Officer Drake Madison told KTLA.

The assailant is shown in video released by the LAPD on April 8, 2020.

The motive behind the attack is unknown, and it is also unclear whether the two men knew each other.

Madison called the incident, and the fact that witnesses did not help the victim, “disturbing.”

The assailant is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was wearing dark shoes, white socks, dark shorts and dark hoodie, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack can call Southwest Division detectives at 213-485-2197.