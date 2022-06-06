A man who was caught on camera stealing an item but no cash from a Westchester adult store in April is still being sought by police.

The incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. April 18 when the suspect entered the store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The man walked up to the counter, pointed a black gun at the cashier and ordered her to give him “all the money,” police said.

“Out of fear, the associate stepped away from the register. As she did, the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product,” police said.

The man then walked out of the store without any money.

LAPD released images of a man suspected of stealing an item from an adult store in Westchester in April.

He is described as being about 40 to 50 years old, is about 6 feet tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has dark hair and dark eyes, police said.

He was armed with what police described as a blue-steel semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Pacific area robbery Detective Michael Whitney at 310-482-6395 or Detective Luis Jurado at 310 482-6396.

No further details about the incident have been released.