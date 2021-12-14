Man caught on video striking woman on electric scooter in downtown L.A. arrested after pursuit: LAPD

The LAPD was seeking a man, later identified as Carlos Sanchez-Reyez, believed to have struck a woman riding a rental electric scooter in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2021. (LAPD)

A man has been arrested after police recognized him following a pursuit as the hit-and-run driver who struck a woman riding an rental electric scooter in downtown Los Angeles in October, officials announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old woman riding a scooter on Oct. 27 was going westbound on 4th Street, against a one-way road, when a vehicle travelling eastbound on 4th Street from Spring Street crashed head-on into her, launching her into the air and causing her to land head-first onto the sidewalk.

The driver was caught on video exiting the vehicle — which was reported stolen — and fleeing on foot without rendering aid or identifying himself to the victim, police said.

On Oct. 28, Pasadena police assisted the Los Angeles Police Department in identifying 22-year-old Carlos Sanchez-Reyez of Los Angeles as the driver in the hit-and-run, according to an LAPD press release. The information was passed on through an internal “Wanted” bulletin to all patrol officers.

Then on Dec. 12, a 2014 Ford Explorer was stolen from the 3300 block of Bagley Avenue in the Palms neighborhood of L.A.

When the registered owner realized the Explorer was stolen, he remembered that he had left his cell phone, which was equipped with a tracker, in the vehicle and so he began to track it. The phone pinged in the area of Larga Avenue and Fletcher Drive.

The owner called 9-1-1, and police patrol units and an air unit were dispatched to the area.

The air unit located the Explorer and directed patrol units to the location. The patrol units began to follow the Explorer in the area of Ripple Street and Rosanna Street, and the officers activated their sirens, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to yield and began to conduct “evasive maneuvers” to elude the patrol units and avoid arrest, police said.

The patrol units were now in pursuit of the Explorer.

“The pursuit traversed throughout the neighborhood where the driver drove in an unsafe speed, failed to stop for several ‘Stop’ signs, and almost collided with a vehicle,” LAPD said. “The driver demonstrated a wanton disregard for public safety.”

The pursuit terminated in the 2400 block of Dallas Street in the Elysian Valley neighborhood of L.A. due to a dead end.

The driver surrendered to the officers, who recognized him as Carlos Sanchez-Reyez from an internal “Wanted” bulletin.

Sanchez-Reyez was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony evading, and was additionally booked on on a felony probation violation warrant as well as a felony warrant for fraud. His probation was also revoked, and no bail amount has been set.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Clara Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The victim who was struck in the hit-and-run was identified by family members as Jasemine Henderson. She had several surgeries and needs more to reconstruct her face, they told KTLA at the time.