Cody O’Connor beat cancer, and now he’s walked across the continental United States to offer a hand to help others.

Over the past 246 days, O’Connor has been walking from New York to prove that despite what his doctor said, bone cancer in his leg wouldn’t prevent him from walking normally again.

O’Connor, 26, traveled 3,800 miles before his journey ended on the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday.

“When doctor took bone out of my leg, they woke me up after anesthesia and said I’d never play sports again and I’d never walk normally again in my life,” he said.

However, O’Connor and his best friend, Connor Rose, wouldn’t let that stop them from going on their Walk for Hope.

“He was as much a part of this as I was. I couldn’t have done it without him,” O’Connor said of Rose.

“For it being for such a great cause, I couldn’t really say no,” Rose said.

Over the nearly year-long journey, O’Connor and Rose have raised more than $100,000 in donations and made an impact on more than 50 families.

“This is the end of chapter one. Chapter one was the walk across America. The rest of the story is to go down the list of things doctors said we’d never do again,” O’Connor said.

