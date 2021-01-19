Man charged after allegedly dragging and raping homeless woman who later died in Pomona

A police patrol car is seen with sirens off. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A homeless man has been charged after allegedly dragging and raping a homeless woman who appeared to be sick and later died in Pomona, officials announced Tuesday.

Jerome Perrin, 42, was charged with one count each of kidnapping to commit rape, rape of an unconscious or asleep person, oral copulation of an unconscious or asleep person and sexual penetration of an unconscious or asleep person, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on Jan. 11, when Perrin found the victim in a back lot along the 2000 block of South Garey Avenue.

Prosecutors say he dragged the 35-year-old woman to a dark location where he allegedly raped her, covered her in a blanket and left.

The victim later died and her body was discovered the next day, officials said. The victim has not been identified and her cause of death has not been released.

Pomona police officials believe the victim and suspect may have known each other.

Perrin was arrested on Jan. 14. He appeared in court Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 24.

He faces a possible sentence of seven years to life in prison if he is convicted as charged. The case remains under investigation by the Pomona police.