A man who scaled the famous Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier last week has been charged, officials said Wednesday.

Juan Gonzalez, 37, of Garden Grove, faces charges of making criminal threats, felony resisting arrest, making a false bomb threat and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The incident unfolded around 2:35 p.m. Oct. 9 at Pacific Park.

Witnesses told police Gonzalez claimed to have a bomb in his backpack.

Responding officers found Gonzalez around two-thirds of the way up the Ferris wheel in the steel supports.

Police evacuated the Santa Monica Pier after a man scaled the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park on Oct. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

The wheel had to be stopped while 10 people were still on the ride, police said. The pier was evacuated during the incident.

About an hour later, Gonzalez climbed down and was tackled by officers on the ground and he was taken into custody.

Gonzalez was not in possession of any explosive devices or weapons.

He appeared to be suffering from some type of mental health crisis, authorities said.

No further details about the incident were released Wednesday.