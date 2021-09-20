Man charged in attack on filmmaker during trans rights protest at Wi Spa in Westlake

Signs are placed outside the Wi Spa in Koreatown in July 2021. (Adam Elmahrek / Los Angeles Times)

Prosecutors have charged a suspect with assault in an attack on a member of the media during a transgender rights protest outside a Los Angeles spa this summer, according to court records.

Aaron Kareem Simmons, 30, was charged last week with one count of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, court records show.

The charge is related to the July 3 assault outside the Wi Spa in Westlake, in which independent filmmaker Rocky Romano was struck in the head from behind with a heavy baton-like weapon.

Romano was wearing a helmet at the time, and had the word “PRESS” in bold lettering across his back. He said “everything went gray for a minute” after he was struck, and believed he suffered a minor concussion.

