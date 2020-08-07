Man charged in connection with 1996 rape, killing of woman in Covina assisted-living home

Mary Lindgren is seen in an undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the 1996 rape and killing of a woman who lived in an assisted-living home in Covina, officials said Friday.

David Adolph Bernal, of El Monte, was charged with one count of murder in the death of 65-year-old Mary Lindgren. He also faces special circumstance allegations that the killing was committed during a rape, sodomy and burglary.

Bernal went into the Covina Villa Retirement Home along the 800 block of West San Bernardino Road on Jan. 19, 1996, and allegedly strangled Lindgren to death. He also allegedly raped and severely beat her.

Authorities were able to identify Bernal nearly 25 years after the initial investigation using California’s DNA database.

At the time of the crime, staff, residents, delivery drivers, neighbors and others connected to the home were interviewed to no avail.

And while a DNA profile had been developed for the assailant, there were no matches in existing criminal databases until it was sent to the state for analysis through the CAL-DNA databank last year.

Officials finally notified the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of a probable suspect in July. After Bernal’s DNA was matched with the sample from the victim’s body, a warrant was served and Bernal was arrested in El Monte Thursday.

He is being held on $2 million bail and was set to be arraigned Friday.

Bernal faces life in prison or the death penalty if convicted as charged. Officials will decide later whether to seek capital punishment in the case.