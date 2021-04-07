Man charged in connection with killing mother who was found in Huntington Park dumpster

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle blocks the scene of a death investigation in Huntington Park on April 5, 2021. (KTLA)

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of his mother, who was found in a Huntington Park dumpster earlier this week, officials said Wednesday.

Cristian Torres faces one count of murder and one count of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an updated news release.

He is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

Torres was arrested Monday after his 66-year-old mother Teresa Pasillas Iniguez was found in a dumpster near where a relative had reported her missing the previous night.

He had been taken into custody for questioning after being found in Rosemead with a vehicle the relative had reported stolen, officials said.

It is unclear how Iniguez died and how long she had been in the dumpster before she was found.

“There is no known motive at this time and the murder weapon has not been identified,” officials said in the news release.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with additional information can call Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).