A man suspected of breaking into the Lancaster home of a Los Angeles County Probation officer and beating her to death has been formally charged with murder, even though investigators have been unable to determine who he is.

On Tuesday, officials also announced that they believe the man had intended to rape the victim.

He faces one count each of murder, assault with intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary and sexual contact with deceased remains, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

He also faces special allegations of personal use of a firearm and first-degree residential burglary with a person present.

Authorities apparently have not been able to identify the man and he has been charged as a “John Doe.”

The suspect is a transient who acted alone when he broke into 52-year-old Paula Lind’s home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said earlier this week. He had no previous relationship with the victim.

Lind was found inside her home on the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue dead from traumatic blunt force injuries to her head on Sunday morning.

The man allegedly attacked the victim with several items from around her house, but nothing was stolen.

Lind was described by Chief Probation Officer Adolfo Gonzales as “beloved.”

“I am hopeful that the individual responsible for this attack will be held accountable and that justice will prevail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lind family, loved ones, and friends,” Gonzales said in a statement.

“The murder of Officer Lind has shocked all of Los Angeles County, and we in the District Attorney’s Office extend our condolences to her family, friends and Probation Department colleagues,” District Attorney George Gascón echoed. “That this officer who dedicated her career to public safety fell victim to senseless and depraved violence in her home is beyond tragic. We will do all in our power to hold the person responsible for this to account. My office’s victim advocates stand ready to offer support and services to Officer Lind’s family.”

The man remains in custody without bail and he was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.