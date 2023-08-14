A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department patrol SUV is seen in a photo from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page.

A man was arrested on Monday after he was implicated in a shooting in Riverside County last month that left one person injured.

On July 13, 2023 at 2:50 p.m., Riverside county deputies responded to the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Casino Way in Rancho Mirage regarding a shooting involving several occupied vehicles. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, and an occupant of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries, according to a Riverside County Sheriff news release.

The victim was treated and released at the scene.

Police arrested 26-year-old Adrian Fuentes of Indio and booked him at the John Benoit Detention Center for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.