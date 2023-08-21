Multiple taco stands and food trucks were robbed at gunpoint on Aug. 16, 2023. (RMG News)

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with robberies that targeted Los Angeles street vendors, officials announced Monday.

Stayshawn Stephens, of Los Angeles, faces 12 counts of second-degree robbery with aggravating factors of violent conduct, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On Aug. 16, three suspects dressed in black allegedly brandished guns — and in one incident a knife — while demanding cash from vendors in Echo Park, downtown L.A. and East Hollywood.

The locations where food vendors were attacked:

5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard

6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard

300 block of South Bixel Avenue

600 block of South Union Avenue

1500 block of N. Alvarado Boulevard

900 block of S. Broadway

The suspects allegedly searched the pockets of the victims, stole tip jars and drove off in a white Honda Civic.

Stephens was identified as one of the robbers and was arrested last week.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and is being held on $1.3 million bail, officials said.

“The ongoing violence targeting street vendors will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “These coordinated armed robberies on vulnerable individuals simply striving to earn a living are abhorrent.”