A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with robberies that targeted Los Angeles street vendors, officials announced Monday.
Stayshawn Stephens, of Los Angeles, faces 12 counts of second-degree robbery with aggravating factors of violent conduct, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
On Aug. 16, three suspects dressed in black allegedly brandished guns — and in one incident a knife — while demanding cash from vendors in Echo Park, downtown L.A. and East Hollywood.
The locations where food vendors were attacked:
- 5900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard
- 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard
- 300 block of South Bixel Avenue
- 600 block of South Union Avenue
- 1500 block of N. Alvarado Boulevard
- 900 block of S. Broadway
The suspects allegedly searched the pockets of the victims, stole tip jars and drove off in a white Honda Civic.
Stephens was identified as one of the robbers and was arrested last week.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday and is being held on $1.3 million bail, officials said.
“The ongoing violence targeting street vendors will not be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “These coordinated armed robberies on vulnerable individuals simply striving to earn a living are abhorrent.”