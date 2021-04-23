Man charged in ‘vicious’ attack of 76-year-old woman, faces life in prison for 3rd strike

Edward Ayans is seen in a photo released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on April 21, 2021.

A man who authorities say was high on methamphetamine when he “viciously” attacked and raped a 76-year-old woman in her Moorpark apartment this week has been charged and faces life in prison for a third strike felony, according to officials.

Edward Ayans, 49, of Thousand Oaks, has been charged with mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily injury or death, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

He faces an additional charge of furnishing methamphetamine.

The criminal complaint also alleges that Ayans inflicted great bodily injury on the victim and that he was previously convicted of two prior strike felonies, officials said without elaborating.

The incident occurred about 6 a.m. Tuesday at the victim’s apartment on Charles Street.

Neighbors alerted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department after hearing screaming and seeing a naked man in the courtyard of the apartment complex later identified as Ayans.

Responding deputies found the victim in her apartment suffering from “significant injuries.” She was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials described Ayans as “being extremely agitated state due to being under the influence of methamphetamine.”

A preliminary investigation revealed that “Ayans knew the victim and had raped her and severely beaten her,” officials said.

Ayans pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and is set to appear in court again next week for a hearing on whether he should remain in custody pending a trial, according to the DA’s office.

He remains in custody with bail set at $570,000.

Ayans qualifies for sentencing under California’s Three Strikes law: If convicted of all charges, Ayans faces a maximum sentence of 71 years to life in prison, plus an additional 8 years, officials said.