A 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and robbed inside her home Beverly Grove on Aug. 17, 2022. (KTLA)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has filed formal charges against a man accused of breaking into a home in Beverly Grove and pistol whipping a 71-year-old woman earlier this week.

Dillon Klincke, 31, face one felony count each of first-degree residential robbery and residential burglary, the D.A.’s office announced Friday. He faces the special allegations of personally inflicting great bodily injury, personal use of a firearm and committing a crime against someone age 65 or older.

Klincke was allegedly wearing a Halloween-type mask when he entered the home in the 6600 block of West 5th Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, Klincke pistol-whipped the victim and demanded access to her safe, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He got away with a large amount of expensive jewelry.

The victim suffered bruises and lacerations from being hit by the suspect. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and released, police said.

He was eventually arrested later that day. It is unclear if the suspect knew the victim.

Klincke is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

“Violent home-invasion robberies shatter a person’s sense of security in the place where they should feel the safest,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a news release. “They also generate widespread fear that can traumatize entire communities.”